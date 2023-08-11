Eadus ready to get started with Briar Cliff Softball

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -After a 33-16 season the Briar Cliff Chargers decided to find some new leadership for their softball program, and they found their leader in T.J. Eadus.

The former Crieghton Blue jay takes over a squad that finished 5th in a loaded GPAC Conference lat. season.

One issue in front of Eadus briar Cliff lost their 3 top pitchers from last season in Katelyn Kotlarz, Maddi Duncan and Morgan Jones, leaving a big space to fill on the bump.

Good news though runs will still be produced as leading hitter Karis Gifford is returning to the squad, but as far as Eadus is concerned she’s just ready to get going.

“Just starting, I’m just excited to be here,” said Eadus. “I think a lot of it is helping these girls on their path of graduating and wanting to become better athletes and students.”

Eadus and the Chargers will look to continue the team’s success from last season when they begin play in the spring.

