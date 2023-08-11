Haven House celebrates construction of new office building

Haven House in South Sioux City
Haven House in South Sioux City
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) - Haven House in South Sioux City celebrated the new expansion of their resources on Thursday.

Over the last five years, Haven House, a non-profit organization geared towards helping survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and harassment, knew it needed to expand its Dakota County facility.

Their current office building only has 900 square feet of space. With this expansion, leaders shared that they will be better equipped to help their clients and open their doors to more victims.

“Confidentiality is our biggest concern with our clients. With that, we only have three offices, and this week alone we’ve had four to five people in the office at each time and it makes it very, very hard for confidentiality, and so we need to break that up, we need to have a bigger location. We are getting a lot more clients and a lot more busy and so we just need a bigger place for our clients,” said Debbie Goettsch, Executive Director of Haven House.

The whole project was funded through donations and grants. For more information about Haven House, whether to get help or to donate, click here.

