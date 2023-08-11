Hot and Sunny Friday expected

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are expecting well above average temperatures here in Siouxland today. A high of around 93 degrees can be expected here in Sioux City, which is 10 degrees hotter than what we expect for this time of year. Mostly sunny skies look to prevail for a majority of the day, but an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out in the afternoon and evening. Additionally, a marginal severe risk is in place for damaging winds and large hail for any storm that does develop.

Highs will near 90 degrees once again to start the weekend and if you have any outdoor plans scheduled, Saturday is the day to get them done. Mostly sunny skies are anticipated throughout the day before more widespread showers and thunderstorms move in during the late evening and overnight hours. Another marginal severe risk is in place for western portions of the viewing area.

Sunday appears to be the cooler and wetter day this weekend with highs not exceeding 80 degrees in most locations. Scattered showers and storms can be expected throughout the day. And you guessed it, there is another marginal risk for severe storms in place across the region.

Another cool day can be expected on Monday before above average highs return Tuesday.

Can we expect 90 degrees anytime next week?

Stay tuned to News 4 at noon for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.