Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA holds cardboard boat challenge

For their last day of summer camp at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA they got to try out their cardboard boats that they made in teams.(KTIV)
By Joe McMahan
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City held its first-ever cardboard boat challenge on their last day of summer camp for this year.

This was a team-building exercise as the kids were put into teams and were asked to build boats to make it across the pool with the materials that were given to them.

“Give them two rolls of duct tape and a bunch of cardboard and they can kind of do whatever design they want to do with it,” said YMCA Youth Development Director Lucas Briggs. “So, they have to work with their group. They only build one boat per group, so they have to use a lot of teamwork and communication and figure the design they want to do.”

Briggs said they are hoping to do it again next year with even more boats.

