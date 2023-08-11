Scientists concerned climate change may help spread of West Nile virus

Warmer temperatures and more rain make it easier for mosquitoes, the vectors responsible for transmitting the disease to humans, to reproduce.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - Some scientists said they are worried climate change might make West Nile virus more prevalent.

That is because warmer temperatures and more rain make it easier for mosquitoes, the vectors responsible for transmitting the disease to humans, to reproduce.

Those same conditions also make it easier for the virus to replicate.

Not only could climate change make cases more common in areas where West Nile has been reported, but it may also help the virus spread to areas that haven’t seen it yet.

Germany reported its first case in 2021.

West Nile can bring unpleasant symptoms like headaches, joint pains, rashes, vomiting and diarrhea.

Most people recover fully with no issues, but about one in 150 patients develop brain and nervous system infections that can be fatal.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

