A series of cold fronts to arrive this weekend

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(KTIV)
By Cat Taylor
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday was a hot and humid summer day with highs reaching the low 90s in spots. This heat and humidity surged ahead of our first cold front set to arrive this weekend.

A weak “cold” front will slide through Siouxland this evening bringing a very small chance for a stray severe thunderstorm or two. If thunderstorms form, they will be capable of hail to golf ball size and damaging winds to 70 mph. Although, most of us are expected to remain dry tonight. Unfortunately, there will be no significant change in temperature as highs will return to the upper 80s Saturday.

A stronger low pressure system will arrive late Saturday evening with much better chances for widespread thunderstorm activity. A few storms may be severe with marginally large hail and gusty winds through the overnight Saturday night.

Storms will become more widespread throughout Sunday as the adjacent cold front swings through. While a few severe thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, it’s more likely that thunderstorm activity will fizzle to more garden-variety showers. Unseasonably cool air will filter in Sunday and Monday with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

A quick warm up is expected midweek until a brief cold front arrives Thursday with a return to the 90s by next weekend.

