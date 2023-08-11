Sheldon Police searching for 1-year-old and 19-year-old

Jake Gritten, left, and Jasper, right.
Jake Gritten, left, and Jasper, right.(Sheldon Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - Police in Northwest Iowa are searching for a man and a toddler who have been missing since Thursday afternoon.

The Sheldon Police Department says 19-year-old Jake Gritten and 1-year-old Jasper were last seen at about 4 p.m. at the Prairie Ridge Apartments in Sheldon, Iowa. Police say Jake was caring for Jasper at the time of their disappearance.

Police have been unable to contact Jake since Thursday and are asking anybody with information to call (712) 324-2525. Once you call that number, police say to follow the voice prompts to connect with a dispatcher. You can also submit tips online here.

Dog Walk Forecast: Annie
Haven House celebrates construction of new office building
East High School marching band surprised with hydrant party
Haven House in South Sioux City
