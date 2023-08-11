Sheldon Police searching for 1-year-old and 19-year-old

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - Police in Northwest Iowa are searching for a man and a toddler who have been missing since Thursday afternoon.

The Sheldon Police Department says 19-year-old Jake Gritten and 1-year-old Jasper were last seen at about 4 p.m. at the Prairie Ridge Apartments in Sheldon, Iowa. Police say Jake was caring for Jasper at the time of their disappearance.

Police have been unable to contact Jake since Thursday and are asking anybody with information to call (712) 324-2525. Once you call that number, police say to follow the voice prompts to connect with a dispatcher. You can also submit tips online here.

