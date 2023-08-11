South Dakota couple shares experience with Hawaii wildfires

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The wildfires in Hawaii have left dozens dead, and the historic community of Lahaina is now in ruins. The Hawaii Tourism Authority said in a statement that over 28,000 people were expected to be moved off the island in the coming days, as crews still battle the blaze and clean up from the fires.

Many who evacuated from the fires are sharing the scary moments when they had to leave immediately as fires swept in. That includes the Fergusons, a couple from Sioux Falls that flew into Maui on Tuesday for vacation.

They had heard that the weather would be bad when they got there. But without any electricity at their hotel or connection to the internet, they had no way of getting updates. So it was a shock when they had to leave in a hurry.

“As you can imagine, that was extremely chaotic. We had six busses of about 60 people each just from our resort that all arrived at the same time,” Diana Ferguson said.

They were evacuated first to the main airport on Maui, before ending up at one of the temporary shelters on the island. Eventually, through calling friends and asking on social media, they were able to find a friend of a friend to stay with temporarily.

“It wasn’t a horrible experience, outside of sleeping on a gym floor. It’s not very comfortable, but about 4:00 a.m. I did upgrade to a cot,” Diana Ferguson said.

The Fergusons are currently waiting for a flight off of Maui, most likely headed back home. But they said they’ve been thankful for the help that residents on the island have given, and that the communities on Maui have pulled together to help everyone affected.

“The people have been so kind and so giving, and so helpful which we’re very thankful for,” Diana Ferguson said.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.