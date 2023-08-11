‘This is a rite of passage’ GOP candidates flock to Iowa State Fair to garner support

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are set to attend Saturday
Presidential Candidate and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds at...
Presidential Candidate and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds at a 'Fair Side Chat'(Conner Hendricks KCRG)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa State Fair is a mainstay during caucus season. Candidates flock to the fair and give soapbox speeches, shake hands with supporters, and even take in some fair food.

Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann says it’s important to do that due to the number of people that come every year, and with that, the fair is a direct connection to the voters.

“They’re tapping into something that is deeply rural, deeply small town, and deeply Iowa,” Kaufmann said.

At the fair, Republican candidates are being interviewed by Governor Kim Reynolds in what she calls “Fair Side Chats.” Candidates are also taking part in the longstanding Des Moines Register Political Soapbox.

“This is a rite of passage, you know, every candidate that cares about winning in Iowa needs to be here. Needs to press the flesh, needs to be available to the people to answer questions, and to deal with the scrutiny that comes with it, Suarez said.

Republican Presidential Candidate and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says as a candidate, Iowa is attractive to him since Reynolds and state party leadership are remaining neutral.

“I think that goes to show how fair the process is in Iowa, which is why so many candidates gravitate, you know, you skip out on Iowa at your own peril,” Suarez said.

Kaufmann said Reynolds and state GOP leadership signed those neutrality pledges so Iowa remains first in the nation.

“We all have opinions and you probably know it’s hard for me to not have an opinion, but this is about Iowa. And the same thing with Governor Reynolds we’re taking those neutrality pledges, not because we don’t have our favorites, we certainly do deep down inside, but this is about making sure that Iowa remains first in the nation,” Kaufmann said.

Kaufmann said every candidate who’s won the Caucus has made an appearance at the state fair. Saturday, the heavyweights in the polls, Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, are set to make appearances.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark up for national award and Iowans can vote for her
One dead and one injured after vehicle collision on I-29
Iowa wide receiver Jack Johnson catches a pass during an NCAA college football practice,...
More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation
Jake Gritten, left, and Jasper, right.
Sheldon Police searching for 1-year-old and 19-year-old
Bright pink and purple slime could be seen in the Buffalo Run area of Big Spirit Lake over the...
What caused pink & purple slime to appear in Buffalo Run of Big Spirit Lake?

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Iron Pig Motorcycle Club Poker Run Fundraiser
Around Siouxland: Iron Pig Motorcycle Club Poker Run Fundraiser
KTIV's Jacob Howard was in Niobrara, Nebraska Friday to check out the Northern Ponca Tribe's...
KTIV's Jacob Howard checks out the the Northern Ponca Tribe's annual pow-wow
Traffic affected in Estherville, IA after damaged natural gas line
For their last day of summer camp at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA they got to try out their...
Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA holds cardboard boat challenge