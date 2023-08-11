Traffic affected in Estherville, IA after damaged natural gas line

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - Black Hills Energy says its crews were called out to Highway 9 and Central Avenue in Estherville, Iowa to deal with a damaged natural gas line.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, crews were at the scene and working to repair the line.

While those repairs are underway, Highway 9 is closed in both directions in the area. The company expects traffic will be impacted for several hours Friday night.

Black Hills is also notifying customers in the area about the leak and warning homeowners in Estherville to evacuate their homes immediately if they smell gas before calling the company to report it.

