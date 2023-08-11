Wildcats looking to continue winning ways with hard work

WAYNE, NE (KTIV) -Week one of fall camp is coming to an end, and with just three weeks until kick off, the excitement continues to fill the air.

The excitement for Wayne State however started in the summer, when around 60 players ended up staying on campus to continue their training and get ahead of opposing competition.

“It really started with this year’s junior class when they were freshman back in 21′ they all stayed around this summer and it’s just become a thing and now the whole team stays and they bust their butts in the weight room, our strength staff coach Dakota Coon does a phenomenal job with them, getting them bigger, faster, stronger, and then those guys are out here couple nights a week doing practices, running on their own.” says Logan Masters

“I think it’s so important that we stay here in the summer, we lift together, we threw together at night, and it just gets us a lot better just having two and a half months up on other people.” says Nick Bohn

Last year, the Wildcats had one of their best seasons, going 9-3 overall, and earning the school’s first ever NSIC regular season championship.

Wayne State has 16 returning starters, but with experience under their belts, underclassman are looking to step up in leadership positions.

“Yeah, a couple of the sophomores have stepped up a lot this year from last year on the defensive line and then Jett Janssen and all the starters across the offense line they really stepped up their game from last year too.” says Jaxon Johnson

As camp continues, the team strives to get better each week to hit peak performance by the end of the season.

“Obviously we want to do better than we did last year, and I think our goal every week is to win so, I think that’s our mind set, win every week.” says Rex Becker

The Wildcats home opener for the 2023 season is on August 31st as they host MSU Moorhead.

