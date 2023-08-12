8th annual Okoboji Blue Water Festival aims to preserve the beauty of the Iowa Great Lakes

ARNOLDS PARK, IOWA (KTIV) - The beautiful blue water that makes up the Iowa Great Lakes is one of many reasons tourist come from far and wide to Okoboji.

For many years, “Keep Okoboji Blue” has been doing their part to keep it that way.

“We also focus a lot about beach clean ups cleaning up two or three times a year then also doing an underwater dive,” said Deidre Rosenboom, the founder of Keep Okoboji Blue.

Many booths were set up just off of the water, where they could share their message with the public. For one group it’s all about preserving the land and wildlife.

“We help preserve public lands so people can hunt and fish and enjoy the different conservation aspects of things along with just enjoying the public area, keeping the wildlife in the area,” said Stephen Blom, from the Iowa Great Lakes Pheasants Forever.

Zach Krause from Iowa Great Lakes Pheasants Forever added that it’s important to “Keep Okoboji Blue.”

The 2023 Okoboji Blue Water Festival is all about bringing people together and educating them on why it’s important to keep Okoboji Blue.

“We get a mix of people, which we love. We love people that want to come here and get educated on what’s new. We’ve had people that have always known about Keep Okoboji Blue and have already done great things for the Iowa Great Lakes,” said Rosenboom.

Over the years action and awareness have come to the forefront for preserving the beauty of the Iowa Great Lakes, which has only caused the campaign to grow.

“We are so surprised every year how it has grown, there’s always new people and there’s always the regulars that come back, so it’s a total mix of people,” said Rosenboom.

That mix included the younger generation as they were able to enjoy the festivities.

“We’re exploring, basically this whole thing, and the Blue Water Festival,” said David Clark, a younger kid who attended the festival. His friend Adrian Anderson talked about what he did to stay busy “I was painting a T-shirt then we looked at the water.”

Events at the Okoboji Blue Water Festival will continue through the day and will be capped off Saturday by a free concert headlined by Elle King.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.