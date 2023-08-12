8th Siouxland African Festival celebrates cultures from 54 nations

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. - The Siouxland African Society held their 8th annual festival celebrating the 54 African nations. The event saw people coming in from as far as Minnesota and Kentucky to come and celebrate African culture and diversity.

The festival was catered with traditional food from different countries. It also had vendors selling clothing and jewelry. There was a fashion show, dancing, and much more. All while celebrating the diversity and beauty of the countries that make up the continent of Africa.

“Some big companies here in Sioux City, they have many Africans. Do they have the time to talk to them, to know who they are, what they cherish, what are the challenges of living in this country?” said Dr. Annie Kinwa-Muzinga, the Vice President of the Siouxland African Association. “So, coming together once a year, that’s what makes this so special. We want people to come and talk to us, to learn about us; I think that is very important for us.”

The event offers those in attendance a chance to learn about new cultures every year.

“For many people in this country, they feel like Africa is one big country, but Africa has many countries. So, when I come to this event every year, I get the chance to connect with people from other countries to learn something cultural that’s different from what I know from my country of birth,” said Reverend Michel Lundula.

While the event recognizes and celebrates all African countries every year, they pick three to highlight. This year those three were the nations of Cameroon, Egypt and Kenya.

