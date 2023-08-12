Camp KTIV: West Sioux football knows hard work in summer translates to big games in November

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KTIV) - Siouxland teams are wrapping up their first full week of high school practice this week, and the West Sioux Falcons are feeling confident in the work they’ve put in so far.

The Falcons are a group that knows a trip to the UNI Dome in November all starts with the little details in the summer.

“I really liked our effort, our attitudes have been great. You know, we tell the kids all the time, those are two things you can control, and the kids have just done a great job with their attitude and effort and that’s all we can ask,” said Ryan Schwiesow, West Sioux football head coach.

The Falcons are no strangers to the UNI Dome, but they’re hungry to win a state title. And as practice gets underway here the focus is on the little details to get better day by day.

“We want to keep the tradition of just keep winning, and the mentality that we’ve had since I was a freshman and years before I even came to football... it was always the same mentality of just win, and be tough,” said Bode Wilkens, West Sioux senior OL/DL.

The Falcons last won a state title back in 2018, but have come so close finishing as runner ups the past two seasons. That motivation is always with them, but the focus is on getting better every single day.

“To get 1% better every day. We just got to step up and be leaders and show the young kids how to do it. Teach them the ways, show them how to do it, be tough.” said Seth Persinger, West Sioux senior OL/DL.

There’s some new young faces stepping up for the Falcons this season, but they’re mixing right in with the senior leadership that’s back and ready to make a statement.

“Well, the good thing is, the leaders that we have are mostly our offensive line. And you know, if you’re gonna build something, that’s the place to build around is your offensive line. I thought those guys have done a great job. We’ve got a bunch of young guys at backs and receivers, and I think they’re doing a really good job of learning our offense,” said Schwiesow.

