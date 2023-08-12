Car show and color run among the festivities at Pioneer Valley Days in Sergeant Bluff

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa - Pioneer Valley Days in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa wrapped up the weekend of festivities on Saturday.

The day got started bright and early at the Sergeant Bluff Community Center with a color run to kick off the Saturday festivities. After that, locals could enjoy a family fun day filled with games, a petting zoo, volleyball tournaments, a free community swim and much more.

“I think that the people in the community just really love coming together, celebrating. They look forward to it. It’s right before school starts, you know, we’re ending the summer with a lot of fun times,” said a member of the community action team Cyndi Nelson. “Lots of different things every year just keeps people engaged and coming back, but also the things that we’ve had for a long time. The bags tournament has been a really popular game for years and years. We look forward every year to putting it on again.”

Just down the road, people could check out the Show-N-Shine Car show. More than 70 cars came in for the show and each driver was given a gift card to a local Sergeant Bluff business, in appreciation of their participation.

“A lot of these people know each other, and so they’ll come out for the day and spend the day connecting with each other. They like coming out here because we also offer a lot of prizes for the people,” said a volunteer at the car show, Dan Hunter. “I think it’s a rarity with car shows where you come here and then you get a prize when you come here, everyone goes home a winner.”

The full Pioneer Valley Days festivities will wrap up with live music at Eddies Tavern Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.