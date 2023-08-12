Celebration at Adams Homestead

Pat Swanson and his grandson enjoy a fun old time activity
Pat Swanson and his grandson enjoy a fun old time activity(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD (KTIV) - It was a day of celebration and lots of fun at the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve Saturday.

It was the yearly celebration at the homestead near McCook Lake. Highlighted in the day of hands-on fun was crafts like necklace and candle making, old time demonstrations such as dutch oven cooking displays and rope making.

Kids and family even had the opportunity to go on a hayride across the property. One Sioux City native who visited said he enjoyed making memories with his grandkids.

“Well, they love coming out here. We come out almost every year and we just kind of make an afternoon on that. They just enjoy being out here with us and running around the park,” said Pat Swanson of Sioux City.

The event provided an opportunity for the state park to showcase everything it has to offer from history to wildlife.

“I think more and more people around the Siouxland area are getting to know Adam’s homestead and enjoying it and they want to come out here and celebrate with us. And I just love seeing new faces, but I also love seeing the people that come here year after year,” said Jody Moats, Parks Manager.

The park has over 10 miles of trails open for the public to explore.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Gritten, left, and Jasper, right.
Sheldon Police searching for 1-year-old and 19-year-old
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
UPS said its average full-time driver is expected to make about $170,000 a year in pay and...
‘Reward our employees’: UPS drivers to make $170,000 in pay, benefits under new contract
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the...
Nebraska teen escapes Maui wildfires, suspects she lost everything, parents say
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark up for national award and Iowans can vote for her

Latest News

The Siouxland African Association hosts the festival every year to celebrate cultural diversity...
8th Siouxland African Festival celebrates cultures from 54 nations
The 48th annual Sergeant Bluff Pioneer Valley Days caps off the summer with a weekend of fun.
Car show and color run among the festivities at Pioneer Valley Days in Sergeant Bluff
People attending the 8th annual Okoboji Blue Water Festival checking out the booths
8th annual Okoboji Blue Water Festival aims to preserve the beauty of the Iowa Great Lakes
YMCA Boat Race