Celebration at Adams Homestead

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD (KTIV) - It was a day of celebration and lots of fun at the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve Saturday.

It was the yearly celebration at the homestead near McCook Lake. Highlighted in the day of hands-on fun was crafts like necklace and candle making, old time demonstrations such as dutch oven cooking displays and rope making.

Kids and family even had the opportunity to go on a hayride across the property. One Sioux City native who visited said he enjoyed making memories with his grandkids.

“Well, they love coming out here. We come out almost every year and we just kind of make an afternoon on that. They just enjoy being out here with us and running around the park,” said Pat Swanson of Sioux City.

The event provided an opportunity for the state park to showcase everything it has to offer from history to wildlife.

“I think more and more people around the Siouxland area are getting to know Adam’s homestead and enjoying it and they want to come out here and celebrate with us. And I just love seeing new faces, but I also love seeing the people that come here year after year,” said Jody Moats, Parks Manager.

The park has over 10 miles of trails open for the public to explore.

