Caucus 2024: GOP Candidates barnstorm Iowa State Fair

Ron DeSantis taunted by hecklers on the ground and in the air, Ramaswamy sings Eminem song at Governor Kim Reynolds’ Fair Side Chats
Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy gives Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds a hug after a "Fair...
Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy gives Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds a hug after a "Fair Side Chat" at the state fair(Conner Hendricks KCRG)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa - People from all across Iowa continue to make their way to the fairgrounds, as are Republican presidential candidates. Three of them sat down for interviews with Governor Kim Reynolds Saturday to show Iowans they have what it takes.

Candidates are descending on the state fair since it’s the state’s biggest event of the year. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is holding what she calls “Fair Side Chats” so that Iowans can listen to candidates up close and see their personal side.

Ohio entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy told the crowd his favorite walkup song is “Lose Yourself” by rapper Eminem. Ramaswamy then took the mic and sang a little.

Ramaswamy says he’d do mass layoffs for the nation’s biggest employer -- the federal government.

“Civil service protections out, term limits in for the bureaucracy. And I understand this as a CEO. I’ve built businesses, many of you run businesses big and small across this audience. You know it with me, that if somebody works for you, and you cannot fire them, that means they don’t work for you,” Ramaswamy said.

Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley says she’s the best candidate to take on China because she’s had to negotiate with them at the table before.

“Let’s stop them from taking our land, and let’s take back the land they took. Let’s tell universities you either take Chinese money or American money but the days of taking both are over. Let’s close our border so that we can stop the flow of fentanyl because China knows exactly what they’re doing when they send it over. We’ll say we’ll end all normal trade relations until you stop killing Americans,” Haley said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Fair Side Chat was disrupted by protestors blowing whistles and ringing cowbells. Reynolds scolded the protesters and said, “Hey, you know what, we’re in Iowa. And in Iowa, and in Iowa we’re Iowa nice.” Protesters were removed by law enforcement.

A plane circled the fair for hours with a banner reading, “Be Likeable, Ron!

DeSantis says on day one, he’d eliminate all regulations passed by President Biden.

“If the economy doesn’t work for those middle class families, we are not going to succeed as a country. So, everything we’re going to be doing is going to be focused on really bringing the middle class in this country back,” DeSantis said.

Former president Donald Trump did make an appearance at the fair, though he did not do one of Reynolds’ Fair Side Chats or the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox. We were also denied credentials to see the former president.

