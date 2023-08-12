Heelan hoping to carry momentum from postseason into upcoming regular season.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -After going on a run to the state tournament last season the Bishop Heelan Crusaders volleyball team is looking to build off that momentum into this season.

That will be a tough task for the Crusaders as they’ve lost 5 seniors from last year’s squad. But the experience doesn’t necessarily disappear with those seniors.”

Junior Maliya Hacker was a force in her sophomore season racking up 316 kills for the squad, not only that the squad’s leader in assists Maddie LaFluer is back so expect that connection to be there all season.

And after last year’s run to Coralville, the squad is ready to fire out of the gates.

“I think that we have a lot of experience on our team A lot of returners,” said Maddie LaFleur Bishop Heelan Junior. “And I think it’s going to be a little bit different of a season this year because we are stepping into new roles. but we have some new transfers too that will be able to help us, and I think it’s going to be a good year.”

“I’m super excited to see how we do this year because we kind of have a new team we lost a lot of seniors last year, said Maliyah Hacker Bishop Heelan Junior. “So it will be exciting to see how we do with our rotation this year, but I think it will be fun.”

