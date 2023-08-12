Hot and sunny Saturday with change on the way

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures will near 90 degrees today and mostly sunny skies are expected. If you have any outdoor plans scheduled for this weekend, I recommend moving them all to Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms become likely very late tonight. There is a marginal risk of severe weather west of Interstate-29 for damaging winds and large hail as well.

Rain will continue to move through Siouxland from the north and west throughout the early to late morning hours on Sunday. There may be dry periods heading into the afternoon, but thunderstorms will continue to be possible. Another marginal risk is in place to end the weekend, but over a more widespread area. Additionally, highs cool down significantly as well, with temperatures topping off in the low to mid 70s.

Another cool day is ahead to begin the workweek with mid 70s and partly cloudy skies. A short-lived warming trend starts Tuesday with near average temperatures before we near 90 degrees on Wednesday. Dry conditions are anticipated during this time as well.

Thursday features low 80s before warming back up to near 90 on Friday.

How warm will we get into next weekend?

Stay tuned to News 4 at 6 and 10 for the latest.

