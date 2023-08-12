Nebraska bill banning minor trans care, abortion after 12 weeks upheld in court

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The controversial bill LB 574, which was passed by the Nebraska legislature earlier this year, has been upheld.

Facing lawsuits from Planned Parenthood and the ACLU, Lancaster County District Court Judge Lori A. Maret ruled in favor of Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers, securing the legality of LB 574.

The bill has been a hot topic of discussion in Nebraska throughout the year.

Its main purpose is to ban gender-affirming care for minors. LB 574 also includes an amendment banning abortion after 12 weeks gestation.

“We are thankful for the court’s thoughtful analysis and recognition of the Legislature’s prerogatives and as a result of today’s order, LB 574 remains law in Nebraska,” Hilgers said in a press release Friday.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen was outspoken in support of the bill before it passed through lawmakers.

“I am grateful for the court’s thorough decision,” Pillen said in the release. “I was proud to sign into law a measure that protects kids and defends the unborn, and I am pleased that it has been upheld. Thank you to the Attorney General and his litigation team for defending this important law.”

Pillen signed LB 574 into law on May 22, but it’s not expected to officially take effect until October.

Shortly after the court’s decision was announced, Planned Parenthood and ACLU said in a release that they plan to appeal the ruling.

The lawsuit originally brought on by Planned Parenthood stated that LB 574 was too broad, and to group abortion and gender-affirming care into the bill goes against single-subject laws.

“We strongly disagree with the court’s conclusion,” said ACLU of Nebraska Executive Director Mindy Rush Chipman said in a press release. “State senators combined unrelated restrictions into a single bill in their rush to take away Nebraskans’ rights... We still believe the courts have a vital role to play in remedying that violation of our state constitution and fulfilling the promise of the single-subject rule, which ensures that senators are accountable for their votes and that each issue enacted into law rises or falls on its own merits. We will appeal, and we intend to continue doing all we can to protect the rule of law, abortion access, and the rights of trans youth and their families.”

