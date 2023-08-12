North stars football aiming for fast starts to help continue to build momentum

Sioux City North football focused on preparations for upcoming football season.
Sioux City North football focused on preparations for upcoming football season.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a busy week on the North side of the Metro area as the Sioux City North Stars are putting in work focusing on building up their depth for the upcoming football season.

The Stars say the success they found last season all started from coming out to a big start in games, and that’s something they’re looking to continue this season. North hovered just above 500 last season going 5- 4 overall.

The Stars are feeling confident with all the upperclassmen leadership they have returning. In fact, that’s something they’re really embracing as head coach Mitch Mohr has been encouraging his players to step up to be a player-led team.

So far, they’ve already shown some strengths like working together to battle adversity.

”We battled adversity really well. We scrimmage yesterday, and some people weren’t making plays that we should have been making and they just bounced back. We bounced back, and we showed that we can actually still play and we can go battle the humps that we need to battle,” said Dayton Harrell, Sioux City North senior safety/WR.

“Tempo is high, intensity is high, a lot of experienced players. Since I’ve taken over, I always encourage a player led football team, and I believe that’s what’s going to help with our growth over the past few years. Everything’s been real smooth so far,” said Mitch Mohr, Sioux City North football head coach.

The Stars have a scrimmage with SB-L this upcoming week, then will kickoff their season at South Sioux City.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Gritten, left, and Jasper, right.
Sheldon Police searching for 1-year-old and 19-year-old
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
UPS said its average full-time driver is expected to make about $170,000 a year in pay and...
‘Reward our employees’: UPS drivers to make $170,000 in pay, benefits under new contract
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the...
Nebraska teen escapes Maui wildfires, suspects she lost everything, parents say
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark up for national award and Iowans can vote for her

Latest News

Sioux City East football is eager to get underway with upcoming football season.
Sioux City East football looking to re-load this upcoming football season
The Northwestern Red Raiders line up for a play as they gear up for the 2023 campaign.
Red Raiders looking to continue championship success
Bishop Heelan celebrates after scoring match point against Sgt. Bluff-Luton
Heelan hoping to carry momentum from postseason into upcoming regular season.
explorers v dogs