North stars football aiming for fast starts to help continue to build momentum

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a busy week on the North side of the Metro area as the Sioux City North Stars are putting in work focusing on building up their depth for the upcoming football season.

The Stars say the success they found last season all started from coming out to a big start in games, and that’s something they’re looking to continue this season. North hovered just above 500 last season going 5- 4 overall.

The Stars are feeling confident with all the upperclassmen leadership they have returning. In fact, that’s something they’re really embracing as head coach Mitch Mohr has been encouraging his players to step up to be a player-led team.

So far, they’ve already shown some strengths like working together to battle adversity.

”We battled adversity really well. We scrimmage yesterday, and some people weren’t making plays that we should have been making and they just bounced back. We bounced back, and we showed that we can actually still play and we can go battle the humps that we need to battle,” said Dayton Harrell, Sioux City North senior safety/WR.

“Tempo is high, intensity is high, a lot of experienced players. Since I’ve taken over, I always encourage a player led football team, and I believe that’s what’s going to help with our growth over the past few years. Everything’s been real smooth so far,” said Mitch Mohr, Sioux City North football head coach.

The Stars have a scrimmage with SB-L this upcoming week, then will kickoff their season at South Sioux City.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.