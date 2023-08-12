Red Raiders looking to continue championship success

By Jayson Moeller and Morgan Jones
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -After winning the NAIA National Championship for the first time since 1983. The Red Raiders enter the season as the top pick in the GPAC preseason coaches’ poll.

But it is not going to be easy, just like every other year in college football, players leave and need to be replaced. Meaning other players now must step up and fill those roles left over, and with the help of some returners like Michael Storey and Jalyn Gramstad.

The team is using the momentum from last season to become better athletes on and off the field.

“We don’t really have too many big goals, you know we’re going to win this, do this, win this award,” said junior quarterback Jalyn Gramstad. “It’s more just what can we do today to be better, be a better person, be a better teammate, be a better player, that’s really the goal we focus on.”

Being on the top of the leader board can create pressure and a large target on the teams back, but head coach Matt McCarty says their focus hasn’t changed as they grind out at practice every day.

“We have really high expectations for the way we do things, our focus is always on just getting better each day,” said McCarty. “And if our guys can attack each day and do that, we felt like we put ourselves in a good spot as we get into the season and hopefully throughout the season. But the focus really hasn’t changed for us, it’s just continuing to push ourselves and be our best.”

