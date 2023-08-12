Sioux City East football looking to re-load this upcoming football season

Sioux City East football is eager to get underway with upcoming football season.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are now just a little under two weeks away from the first Friday night lights of the high school football season, and local teams have just wrapped up their first full weeks of practices.

As more scrimmages get underway, teams are starting to get that first look of where they stand.

One team that’s in the process of re-loading this season is the Sioux City East Black Raiders. The Black Raiders are coming off an exciting season last year where they finished at 7 and 3 overall. The Black and Orange made some big moves last season making their first playoff run since 2015 where they ultimately fell to Ankeny.

This year’s returners say that loss only builds the fire, making them even more hungry to get back to the playoffs and win. East is losing over 20 years from last year’s crew, but have a new group of leaders ready for their opportunity.

”As Wink always says, we’re reloading not rebuilding. I think, you know, the starters we had last year stepped up in the leadership role and a couple other players as well. You know, everyone’s filling their role pretty good,” said Keagan Augustine, Sioux City East senior DE.

“We were in each and every game, you know, and we just got to learn to finish. I think those guys were pretty big upfront and stuff and some of the guys took that to heart and they worked their tails off this offseason. They were in the weight room getting bigger and stronger and faster, and we realized if that’s the place we want to be year in year out, we got to work hard in the offseason. I think our guys did that,” said Mike Winklepleck, Sioux City East football head coach.

The Black Raiders kick off their season on August 25th on the road at Glenwood.

