Thunderstorms likely through Sunday

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(KTIV)
By Cat Taylor
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday was warm and sunny, but it will likely be the last day of sunshine until the start of the week.

A cold front arrives in Siouxland Saturday night with a strong low pressure system skipping to our south through Sunday. This system will bring cooler air and great rain chances to the area this weekend.

Thunderstorms are expected to begin after midnight tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will continue off and on through Sunday, finally tapering off as spotty showers by Monday morning.

There may be areas of thunderstorms embedded in steady rainfall that could strengthen enough to become severe. If storms are severe, they will be capable of marginally large hail and gusty winds. Thankfully, the chance for severe weather is low.

The low pressure system will not only bring rain, but also plenty of cloud cover and much cooler temperatures. Highs will drop to the middle 70s on Sunday and Monday.

Once the low exits the area Tuesday, heat and humidity will quickly return. Highs are expected to jump to the low 90s as early as Wednesday. A brief cold front will drop temperatures to the mid 80s on Thursday.

There are indications that a heat wave may settle in for several days by next weekend.

