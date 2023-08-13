Archaeologists find remains of 1,500-year-old city in Mexico

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered the lost remains of a Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.

Based on the ceramics found around the site, experts date the village to around 450 to 650 A.D. which makes it about 1,500 years old.

According to Mexico’s National Institute of History and Anthropology, several remnants of buildings were found within the settlement.

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)

Three bodies, one child and two adults, were also discovered.

Archaeologists believe the village may have housed a community of fishermen and gatherers, as well as artisans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Gritten, left, and Jasper, right.
Sheldon Police searching for 1-year-old and 19-year-old
The Collier County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 61-year-old Osvaldo Sanchez.
A man posed as a veterinarian and performed surgery on a pregnant dog who died, authorities say
Around Siouxland: Iron Pig Motorcycle Club Poker Run Fundraiser
Around Siouxland: Iron Pig Motorcycle Club Poker Run Fundraiser
Severe Weather Outlook
Thunderstorms likely through Sunday
UPS said its average full-time driver is expected to make about $170,000 a year in pay and...
‘Reward our employees’: UPS drivers to make $170,000 in pay, benefits under new contract

Latest News

Five people are dead, one person is missing and three people are injured after an explosion in...
VIDEO: Five killed in massive home explosion
Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut,...
7 killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl
Ukraine is claiming progress in areas it's been trying to crack Russian defenses for weeks. (CNN)
Ukraine claims "partial success" in the south
A house explosion in western Pennsylvania destroyed three structures and damaged at least a...
5 people, including a child, are dead after an explosion destroys 3 homes in Pennsylvania