Bishop Heelan football feeling eager to kick off season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Bishop Heelan Crusaders football team is feeling good about the work they’ve been putting in at practice, and are eager to see how it translates on the field.

It has been a tough past few years for the Crusaders walking away with losing seasons, but this year’s crew says they’re a lot further along in what they’ve seen at practice. The focus has been on staying disciplined to limit the amount of mistakes in games to give themselves an opportunity to win each week.

Heelan head coach Jon LaFleur says he has a unique senior class this season who have shown strong leadership, as well as strong integrity and character after enduring through the challenges. Those seniors are hoping to lead Bishop Heelan to get back on the map.

”This year, I think it’s gonna be a good year. You know, we’re a lot further than we were last year and right now. I feel like this year, we have like a little chip on our shoulder, so we’re looking forward to a good year,” said Sir Brandon Watts, Bishop Heelan senior CB/RB.

“They all know what Heelan has been in the past and what’s expected of them. But we also have to understand that this is their year...this isn’t the this isn’t the 1970 or 80 or 90 Heelan Crusaders. This is the 2023 Crusaders, and what they’re gonna make of it and what they put into it is what they’re gonna get out of it,” said Coach LaFleur.

The Crusaders have a scrimmage with Spirit Lake on August 18th, then kickoff the season at home on the 25th hosting Kuemper Catholic.

