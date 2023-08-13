Chicago bats outdo Explorers in game two

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers are sitting in a good spot heading into this final stretch of the season as they’ve won their last four series.

The X’s were looking to keep the streak in check as they continued their series with the Chicago Dogs on Saturday night. The Explorers bats were on fire Friday night scoring nine runs. But Saturday night started out the complete opposite with a 9-1 Chicago lead in the bottom of the second.

The X’s would get a little rally going in the bottom of the 6th. The Explorers had bases loaded as Vince Fernandez gets hit by the pitch to move him to first as Scott Ota crosses home making it 9-2 Chicago.

Later on, it would be more mis-ques from the Chicago pitcher as the ball goes wild. Matt Lloyd races to home with a little collision along the way but he is home and safe adding more runs for Sioux City making it 9-3.

And the Explorers didn’t stop there. Kyle Kasser would pop one way up and out to left field allowing Tyler Rando to tag home from third on the sac-fly.

But Chicago would hold on to their lead to take the win 11-5 setting up a rubber match for the series finale on Sunday at 4 p.m.

