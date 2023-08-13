Dakota Valley football enters season with a whole new mindset

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - August 25th is the date many have had circled on the calendar for a long time as they’ve been patiently waiting for football season to get underway, and the Dakota Valley Panthers are a team who are eager to get going.

The Panthers are under the guidance of new head coach Kenny Wilhite, a former defensive back for the Nebraska Huskers. Wilhite brings a great deal of experience to the Panthers from his four years playing in the Canadian Football League, to his nine seasons on staff at Nebraska.

From day one at Dakota Valley, Wilhite has set the tone for a culture of wanting to win. The Panthers fell to Sioux Falls Christian in the state quarterfinals last season finishing the year at 6-4 overall. And this year’s team is feeling confident with what they’ve done in practice so far with a whole new mindset.

”I didn’t come here to go 500. I didn’t come here to have a mediocre team. I came here to win. That’s my mentality, and that’s what I try to instill in them. So, I think they’re taking that and they’re using that. They come to work every day. I can’t complain at all,” said Kenny Wilhite, Dakota Valley football head coach.

“You know he’s he expects a ton out of us. Him coaching at a division one level, you know, he’s changed the culture a ton, and it’s a whole new whole new ballgame for us,” said Drew Lukken, Dakota Valley junior quarterback.

We’ll see what the Panthers can do in the state of South Dakota as they kick off their season on August 25th hosting Vermillion.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.