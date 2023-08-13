Iowa football continues preseason preparations with fall camp

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Hawkeyes football team has been going at it the past nine days at fall camp, and as the Hawkeyes get to work to prepare for the upcoming season, head coach Kirk Ferentz says the beginning of a new season is always exciting.

At Iowa’s media day on Friday, Coach Ferentz said the most important part of a new season is to look at it all with a fresh eye as a new year brings new challenges and beginnings. Iowa has been known to have a strong defense that hones in on takeaways, but the question this season is how the offense might mold with new quarterback Cade McNamara.

Ferentz also had the chance to make a statement about the on-going sports gambling investigation involving Iowa athletes. He says he hopes the investigation can bring clarity in order to make decisions moving forward.

”The bigger picture I have to consider as a head coach is they may not be here on opening day or whatever, and it might be one day, it might be 11, 12 games. None of us know that. You’ve got to keep that in mind, too. Out of fairness to our football team, we have to do what’s best for the team, too. So it’s kind of a flexible equation, if you will. It’s a moving target, and that’s where clarity will really help us,” said Kirk Ferentz, Iowa football head coach.

Ferentz said they educated their team on gambling annually. The players know the rules have not changed on gambling, but Ferentz says the outside world is what has changed.

At Iowa’s open practice on Saturday, quarterback Cade McNamara scrambled out of the pocket, ran up the field, and fell awkwardly without any contact. He made his way to the locker room with a trainer and did not return to drills or practice after the incident. Coach Ferentz said he believes it’s a muscle issue and says they will know more next week.

