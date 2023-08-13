One last day of cool weather before the heat returns

Highs Next 5 Days
Highs Next 5 Days(KTIV)
By Cat Taylor
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A big chunk of Siouxland had a good soaking rain Sunday morning with widespread 0.5″ of rainfall to over 1.5″ in parts of northeast Nebraska. Cloud cover and rainfall kept highs in the low to middle 70s.

Showers will taper off slowly in the early evening, only to return after midnight mainly east of I-29. A few spotty showers will likely pop up again off and on through Monday, especially east of I-29.

Other than a few spotty showers Monday, cloud cover will slowly diminish through the day but winds will remain breezy with gusts to 35mph. Northwest winds will keep highs in the middle 70s to start the week.

The low pressure system responsible for the rain and cooler temperatures will move out by Tuesday leaving space for the heat to return from the south. Highs will jump from the low 80s Tuesday to the 90s by mid-week.

A brief, dry “cold” front will drop highs to the low 80s for a day on Thursday before summer heat really sets in.

A large ridge of high pressure will build in across the central United States creating a heat dome like we saw in late July. Highs will reach well into the 90s through next weekend and beyond.

Long range models suggest a very hot second half of August.

Stay tuned to KTIV News 4 at 5 and 10 for the latest.

