Sioux City pools closing up for the season

By Connor Trett
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunday is the last day for public pools in Sioux City before they close up for the season.

People have a chance for one last dip before they close up after tonight. Lief Erickson and Lewis Pools close at 6 tonight whie Riverside Pool closes at 7 p.m.

But just across the Missouri into South Sioux City, people will still be able to use the pool at the Norm Waitt YMCA on Saturdays and Sundays until September 3rd. The local pools will open back up the start of summer 2024.

