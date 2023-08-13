Three teens arrested after shots fired in Northeast Nebraska

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Three individuals were arrested in connection to a gunshots report in Northeast Nebraska early Saturday morning.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 2:15 a.m. in the Woodland Park area near the town’s elementary school. The sheriff’s office says calls came in regarding multiple gunshots.

A 14-year-old boy carrying a prop handgun and a 13-year-old girl were detained near the school grounds. While being arrested, the 14-year-old boy fled on foot but was subsequently found near his home and detained.

Another 14-year-old boy was arrested. This teen was found at the home the other boy had fled to and they reportedly refused to cooperate with police. Authorities say this boy was identified as the shooter and resisted arrest as well. Ammunition was allegedly found on him and authorities believe he got rid of the handgun at some point after the shooting.

All three teens were on probation for previous offenses. Both boys were detained while the girl was released to their mother.

Authorities have not found the gun but believe it is somewhere near the school. They say if anyone finds it that they should contact the sheriff’s office at (402) 439-2212.

