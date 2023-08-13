A wet and cool Sunday ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Showers and thunderstorms began moving through the area in the early morning hours Sunday with more rain to come. There will be some dry hours during the day, but thunderstorm chances return for the afternoon hours. In fact, even with considerable cloud cover and temperatures in the low 70s, there is a marginal severe risk across parts of Siouxland for strong winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado. Speaking of those temperatures we will be running around 10 degrees below normal.

Another cool day for August standards happens again on Monday with temperatures struggling to hit the 75 degree mark. A lingering morning shower is possible, but sunshine should return for the afternoon hours. This also looks to be the last cool day in the extended forecast.

A warmup begins on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s and sunny skies to go around. Wednesday will be even warmer in the low 90s. A brief drop in temperatures occurs on Thursday before even more heat moves into the region. Precipitation chances will be low throughout this time.

How warm can we expect to get late next week and weekend?

Stay tuned to News 4 at 5 and 10 for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.