18-year-old dies in Northeast Nebraska crash

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST POINT, Neb. (KTIV) - A Nebraska man has died after a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office says at about 2:55 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, they learned an accident had happened on County Road A between 12th Road and 13th Road, which is a few miles north of Snyder. When authorities got to the scene, they found a vehicle in a creekbed near a bridge on County Road A.

The vehicle’s driver, 18-year-old William Smeal of Snyder, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe Smeal’s vehicle was going east on County Road A when it left the roadway and clipped a bridge that goes over Pebble Creek.

What caused the crash is unknown at this time as authorities are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was found unconscious underneath the passenger...
Elderly woman dies after being crushed under her own car, deputies say
A young boy was severely injured after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in...
Boy seriously injured after being struck by truck while riding his bicycle
Three teens arrested after shots fired in Northeast Nebraska
Sioux City East football is eager to get underway with upcoming football season.
Sioux City East football looking to re-load this upcoming football season
Bishop Heelan football is feeling eager to get the season started and see what they're made of.
Bishop Heelan football feeling eager to kick off season

Latest News

A young boy was severely injured after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in...
Boy seriously injured after being struck by truck while riding his bicycle
Sioux City pools closing up for the season
Local pools are closing up for the summer in Sioux City.
Sioux City pools closing up for the season
Three teens arrested after shots fired in Northeast Nebraska