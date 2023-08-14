Around Siouxland: Iowa SIDS Foundation Walk for the Future

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Join the Iowa SIDS Foundation on Saturday August 26th for their annual Walk for the Future. This will be held in Le Mars at the Le Mars Municipal Shelter House. Registration begins at 8:30am, and the walk is set to start at 9:30am.

This walk will also be taking place in Carroll, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Fort Dodge, Urbandale, and Washington, Iowa.

This walk is a statewide family event for SIDS and SUID families to meet or connect, communities to show support, and for everyone to remember and celebrate the lives of Iowa babies. Funds raised are used for the daily operation of the Iowa SIDS foundation.

For more information or to register online, you can visit their website here.

