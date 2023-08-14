Boy seriously injured after being struck by truck while riding his bicycle

GLIDDEN, Iowa (KTIV) - A young boy was severely injured after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in Glidden, Iowa this weekend.

The Iowa State Patrol says that the accident happened Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in Glidden in Carroll, County.

Investigators say an 8-year-old boy, who is not being publicly identified, was riding his bike and rode into the street and into the path of an oncoming pickup. The vehicle was not able to stop in time and struck the boy.

The boy was flown to Blank Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is not known.

The driver of the truck was not injured. No other information was released.

