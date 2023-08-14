Caught on camera: Pilots eject from jet during airshow

Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on Sunday. (CNN, MARSHA BOGARDUS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CNN) - A fighter jet crashed during an airshow in Michigan on Sunday.

Two people ejected from the MiG-23 jet and landed safely.

The plane went down near an apartment complex in Belleville, which is about 30 miles west of Detroit.

Thankfully, no one on the ground was hurt.

Organizers of the “Thunder Over Michigan” show at Willow Run Airport stopped the event after the incident and told guests to leave the airfield.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what happened.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was found unconscious underneath the passenger...
Elderly woman dies after being crushed under her own car, deputies say
Jake Gritten, left, and Jasper, right.
Sheldon Police searching for 1-year-old and 19-year-old
The Collier County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 61-year-old Osvaldo Sanchez.
A man posed as a veterinarian and performed surgery on a pregnant dog who died, authorities say
Around Siouxland: Iron Pig Motorcycle Club Poker Run Fundraiser
Around Siouxland: Iron Pig Motorcycle Club Poker Run Fundraiser
Sioux City East football is eager to get underway with upcoming football season.
Sioux City East football looking to re-load this upcoming football season

Latest News

North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for a 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity.
North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on...
VIDEO: Pilots eject from airshow plane
South Carolina Senator John L. Scott, Jr., D-Richland, has died at the age of 69.
South Carolina senator, longtime Democratic lawmaker John Scott dies at 69
A young boy was severely injured after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in...
Boy seriously injured after being struck by truck while riding his bicycle