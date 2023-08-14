Coaches Corner: CL/G-LR football focusing on hard work mentality heading into upcoming football season

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock kicks off the 2023 football season with fall camp.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock kicks off the 2023 football season with fall camp.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) - It was a big year for sports across the board last season at Central Lyon from football, to basketball, to state track qualifiers.

As football season gets underway, the Lions are choosing to remember those big moments, but also be where their feet are.

After the first full week of practice and an intersquad scrimmage, head coach Curtis Eben says he is learning more and more about what this year’s team will be about.

“It’s a lot of new faces for us this year. You know, it’s been a good week, we stayed healthy, kids are progressing every day in practice. Those are the little things you look for, especially with a lot of new faces on the football field. We’re looking for that senior leadership to take over and to just start guiding these younger guys that are going to start playing a big role for your football team,” said Curtis Eben, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football head coach.

It was a big season for the Lion’s last year going 13-0 on their way to winning the Class 2A state title. But as they turn the page to a new season, they’re choosing to stay in the moment with a day-to-day hard work mentality.

“Going into this year, they didn’t talk about it much. We didn’t talk about it much because the past is in the past. They’re not putting an expectation on themselves, the pressure...it’s a day-to-day work mentality that they have. And so far, I’ve been really impressed on how they’ve handled fall camp and just rolling into this new season,” said Coach Eben.

Coach Eben is entering his seventh season as head coach at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. As the football season quickly approaches, he says he’s looking forward to seeing all the athletes that take a big step this season on the football field. He shares more on this upcoming season, shares more about the Lion’s big summer of college commitments, and shares more of his own coaching journey on this week’s edition of Coaches Corner.

Coach Eben shares a special moment with Josh Elbert after winning the 2022 state title.
Coach Eben shares a special moment with Josh Elbert after winning the 2022 state title.(KTIV)

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was found unconscious underneath the passenger...
Elderly woman dies after being crushed under her own car, deputies say
Jake Gritten, left, and Jasper, right.
Sheldon Police searching for 1-year-old and 19-year-old
The Collier County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 61-year-old Osvaldo Sanchez.
A man posed as a veterinarian and performed surgery on a pregnant dog who died, authorities say
Around Siouxland: Iron Pig Motorcycle Club Poker Run Fundraiser
Around Siouxland: Iron Pig Motorcycle Club Poker Run Fundraiser
Sioux City East football is eager to get underway with upcoming football season.
Sioux City East football looking to re-load this upcoming football season

Latest News

Bishop Heelan football is feeling eager to get the season started and see what they're made of.
Bishop Heelan football feeling eager to kick off season
Bishop Heelan football feeling eager to kick off season
Dakota Valley football is eager to start the season with a whole new mindset.
Dakota Valley football enters season with a whole new mindset
Iowa football continues preseason preparations with fall camp