Coaches Corner: CL/G-LR football focusing on hard work mentality heading into upcoming football season

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) - It was a big year for sports across the board last season at Central Lyon from football, to basketball, to state track qualifiers.

As football season gets underway, the Lions are choosing to remember those big moments, but also be where their feet are.

After the first full week of practice and an intersquad scrimmage, head coach Curtis Eben says he is learning more and more about what this year’s team will be about.

“It’s a lot of new faces for us this year. You know, it’s been a good week, we stayed healthy, kids are progressing every day in practice. Those are the little things you look for, especially with a lot of new faces on the football field. We’re looking for that senior leadership to take over and to just start guiding these younger guys that are going to start playing a big role for your football team,” said Curtis Eben, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football head coach.

It was a big season for the Lion’s last year going 13-0 on their way to winning the Class 2A state title. But as they turn the page to a new season, they’re choosing to stay in the moment with a day-to-day hard work mentality.

“Going into this year, they didn’t talk about it much. We didn’t talk about it much because the past is in the past. They’re not putting an expectation on themselves, the pressure...it’s a day-to-day work mentality that they have. And so far, I’ve been really impressed on how they’ve handled fall camp and just rolling into this new season,” said Coach Eben.

Coach Eben is entering his seventh season as head coach at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. As the football season quickly approaches, he says he’s looking forward to seeing all the athletes that take a big step this season on the football field. He shares more on this upcoming season, shares more about the Lion’s big summer of college commitments, and shares more of his own coaching journey on this week’s edition of Coaches Corner.

Coach Eben shares a special moment with Josh Elbert after winning the 2022 state title. (KTIV)

