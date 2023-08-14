Filings now open for Sioux City mayor, city council position

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The window is now open for people interested in Sioux City’s mayor’s job or the city council to file to run in November’s local election.

Candidates have between today and Aug. 31 to file nominating petitions to run for the mayor’s seat or the city council seat currently held by Julie Schoenherr.

As of Monday afternoon, the city clerk says no one has filed petitions to run for either seat. Those positions, plus four regular seats on the Sioux City school board plus one special election for the board will be on the ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

If a primary for the council seat or mayor’s seat is needed it will take place Oct. 10.

