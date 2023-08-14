Heat to build through the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday was comfortable with highs in the low to mid 70s with breezy winds and light, patchy drizzle east of I-29. This is the last day of cooler weather for quite some time.

Highs will build back into the 80s Tuesday with 90s returning by Wednesday. A brief “cold” front will drop highs to the low 80s for a day on Thursday before the heat builds in again.

A ridge of high pressure will strengthen over the central United States by this weekend pushing the jet stream well into Canada. The high pressure will keep any rain chances near zero throughout the next 10 days and will allow heat to push close to 100 degrees by Saturday.

Unfortunately, humidity will likely increase as well creating the potential for dangerous heat index values into this weekend.

Long range models suggest a very hot second half of August.

