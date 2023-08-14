Iowa Hawkeyes ranked in AP’s Preseason Top 25

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes football team is ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press’ Preseason Top 25.

It’s the 27th time in program history, the Hawkeyes have earned a preseason ranking in the AP Poll.

Other Big Ten universities ranked in the poll include Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), Penn State (7), and Wisconsin (19).

The Hawkeyes open the season against Utah State on Sept. 2.

