Iowa Women’s Basketball 2023-2024 season sells out home games, first in program history

Senior guard Caitlin Clark, who was the consensus National Player of the Year, averaged 27.8...
Senior guard Caitlin Clark, who was the consensus National Player of the Year, averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game during the 2022-2023 season.(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - “The Caitlin Clark effect is uncanny.”

For the first time in program history, every game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is sold out for the entire 2023-2024 women’s basketball season.

According to Hawkeye Sports officials, before selling out this upcoming season, the women’s basketball team had sold out a total of three games in program history.

Going into the 2023-2024 season, the UI women’s basketball team is coming off a historic season in which it won a school-record 31 games, finished NCAA national runners-up and was second in the country in attendance.

Senior guard Caitlin Clark, who was the consensus National Player of the Year, averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game during the 2022-2023 season.

The 2023-2024 season will be Lisa Bluder’s 24th season as Iowa’s head coach.

Aside from Clark, seniors Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin, and sophomore Hannah Stuelke will also return.

For more information about the Iowa Womens Basketball team, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies in Northeast Nebraska crash
According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was found unconscious underneath the passenger...
Elderly woman dies after being crushed under her own car, deputies say
A young boy was severely injured after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in...
Boy seriously injured after being struck by truck while riding his bicycle
Three teens arrested after shots fired in Northeast Nebraska
Officials say lightning struck one of the apartment buildings in the complex, causing it to go...
Apartment building struck by lightning catches fire, collapses

Latest News

USD athletic director resigns
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Iowa Hawkeyes ranked in AP’s Preseason Top 25
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock kicks off the 2023 football season with fall camp.
Coaches Corner: CL/G-LR football focusing on hard work mentality heading into upcoming football season
Bishop Heelan football is feeling eager to get the season started and see what they're made of.
Bishop Heelan football feeling eager to kick off season