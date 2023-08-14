Iowa Women’s Basketball 2023-2024 season sells out home games, first in program history

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - “The Caitlin Clark effect is uncanny.”

For the first time in program history, every game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is sold out for the entire 2023-2024 women’s basketball season.

According to Hawkeye Sports officials, before selling out this upcoming season, the women’s basketball team had sold out a total of three games in program history.

Going into the 2023-2024 season, the UI women’s basketball team is coming off a historic season in which it won a school-record 31 games, finished NCAA national runners-up and was second in the country in attendance.

Senior guard Caitlin Clark, who was the consensus National Player of the Year, averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game during the 2022-2023 season.

The 2023-2024 season will be Lisa Bluder’s 24th season as Iowa’s head coach.

Aside from Clark, seniors Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin, and sophomore Hannah Stuelke will also return.

