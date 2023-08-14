Isolated showers are possible Monday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. This morning we are waking up to a very cool to even chilly start, as temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s.

That is somewhat near average for this time of year, but the wind is a bit breezy, up to 20 miles per hour out of the northwest, so that is causing some places to see a chillier start to the day.

Also, this morning we have some rain showers moving into the region. For the most part, the rain is light, but a few places could see some heavier rain this morning. The rain will continue to move south this morning, with the best chance of rain being east of I-29.

The rest of the day we will see clouds building in and chances of an isolated or stray shower possible during the day. That will make our highs only climb into the 70s and even a few 60s into northern Siouxland. Then today will also be breezy, with winds up to 30 miles per hour out of the northwest.

Then tonight the clouds will move out and lows will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s across the region, which is well below average for this time of year. Our average low is usually in the low 60s for this time of year. Perhaps some fog will form overnight tonight.

The rest of the work will be pleasant, with highs in the 80s and 90s and plenty of sunshine. Then this upcoming weekend we will see the summer heat return, with highs climbing into the 90s and heat index values in the 100s.

I have all the latest details in the attached video, and the latest is coming up on News 4 at noon.

