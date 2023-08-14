Pooch Paddle held at Riverside Pool

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The pool has gone to the dogs for Riverside Pool’s Pooch Paddle.

It’s an event that marks the end of summer swimming at the pool with all proceeds benefitting the Lewis & Clark Dog Park in Bacon Creek.

Monday was for smaller breeds of dogs from Corgis to Chihuauas and is a great starting point to get your dog into the water.

“Really excited to bring her to the pool and have her go swimming. We brought her up to Okaboji this summer. She wasn’t quite ready to jump into the lake but introducing her in a pool is the perfect way to get her ready to be a swimming dog,” said Katie Marsh, a dog owner.

You will be able to bring larger breeds of dogs from German Shepherds to Golden Retrievers. The Pooch Paddle goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

