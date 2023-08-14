Toyota recalls Tundra truck models for potential fire hazard

Toyota is recalling its Tundra truck models for a potential fire hazard.
Toyota is recalling its Tundra truck models for a potential fire hazard.(Toyota)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Toyota has issued a voluntary recall for certain 2022 and 2023 Tundra and Tundra-hybrid trucks.

The recall is the company’s largest this year, covering 168,000 vehicles in the U.S.

The vehicles have a plastic fuel tube which could “rub against a brake line and develop a fuel leak.”

Toyota said such a leak could possibly cause a fire “in the presence of an ignition source.”

The Japanese carmaker will replace the tube for free and is preparing to make the replacement parts available.

For now, Toyota dealers “will install protective materials and a clamp on the fuel tube at no cost to customers.

The company will notify owners of affected vehicles by early October.

Owners can go to toyota.com/recall and enter their vehicle identification number or license plate information to see if their car is part of the recall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was found unconscious underneath the passenger...
Elderly woman dies after being crushed under her own car, deputies say
A young boy was severely injured after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in...
Boy seriously injured after being struck by truck while riding his bicycle
Three teens arrested after shots fired in Northeast Nebraska
Sioux City East football is eager to get underway with upcoming football season.
Sioux City East football looking to re-load this upcoming football season
Bishop Heelan football is feeling eager to get the season started and see what they're made of.
Bishop Heelan football feeling eager to kick off season

Latest News

FILE - A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy...
Federal officials are looking into another close call between planes, this time in San Diego
George Theberge was sentenced on Monday.
Man sentenced for abandoning baby after MLB pitcher Dennis Eckersley’s daughter gave birth in woods
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a...
A central Kansas police force comes under constitutional criticism after raiding a newspaper
FILE - People stand atop a rock formation to watch the sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. At...
Judge sides with young activists in first-of-its-kind climate change trial in Montana
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Georgia court website publishes, then takes down, list of criminal charges against Trump