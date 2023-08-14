Two 14-year-old Nebraskans charged in shooting

By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Two teens are facing felony charges after authorities say several gunshots hit a Northeast Nebraska home.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, two 14-year-old boys are being charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, using a firearm to commit a felony and criminal mischief. The charges stem from a shooting reported on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 12.

At about 2:15 a.m. Saturday the sheriff’s office got multiple calls about gunshots being fired near the Woodland Park Elementary School. Following the calls, authorities arrested two 14-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl.

After further investigation, authorities discovered a residence on Meadow Lane in Woodland Park was struck four or five times by gunfire. Authorities say the residence was occupied by a young adult but there were no injuries reported from the shooting.

The damage wasn’t found at the time of the teens’ arrest and charges were not filed until the following day.

Authorities say one of the boys charged lives in Woodland Park while the other, who is allegedly the shooter in this incident, lives in Norfolk. The motive for the shooting is believed to be over a relationship with a female.

The 13-year-old girl also arrested was initially released to her mother after the shooting. She may face additional charges.

As of Sunday afternoon, authorities say they haven’t found the gun. If anyone finds the gun they should contact the Stanton County Sherriff’s Office at (402) 439-2212.

