USS Sioux City officially decommissioned

(KTIV) - The USS Sioux City has served the U.S. Navy for a little less than five years. Yet the Navy decommissioned the ship at its home base in Florida Monday morning.

The Littoral Combat Ship was decommissioned during a ceremony at Naval Station Mayport.

The USS Sioux City was originally commissioned in a ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland in November 2018.

Mechanical problems with the water jet propulsion systems have plagued the vessel. The USS Sioux City and 23 other vessels were slated for decommissioning as part of cost-cutting measures included in the Navy’s budget request for fiscal year 2023.

