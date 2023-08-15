3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.(Greg DeCramer)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three people died Monday afternoon in a multiple-vehicle crash 13 miles west of Sioux Falls.

The incident happened around 4:16 p.m.

The Department of Public Safety reports a 2014 Ram 3500 was traveling west on I-90 and sideswiped multiple vehicles before crossing into the eastbound lane and crashing head-on into an RV. 

Officials report that both vehicles were engulfed in fire, “destroying identifying features and documents.”

Traffic in both directions was detoured for hours.

The driver of the 2014 Ram 3500 sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the RV sustained fatal injuries.

The passenger of the RV sustained fatal injuries.

The names of those involved will not be released until family members have been notified.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.(Greg DeCramer)
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.(Greg DeCramer)
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.(Greg DeCramer)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies in Northeast Nebraska crash
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Officials say lightning struck one of the apartment buildings in the complex, causing it to go...
Apartment building struck by lightning catches fire, collapses
Jake Gritten, left, and Jasper, right.
Authorities say 1-year-old reported missing from Sheldon was found unharmed
Two 14-year-old Nebraskans charged in shooting

Latest News

Sheriff: 3 teens arrested after pursuit in Hinton, IA involving stolen vehicle
Sioux City woman dies in prison
Alta-Aurelia school board discusses library’s future
Sioux City woman dies in prison
Sioux City woman dies in prison