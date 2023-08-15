Alta-Aurelia school board discusses library’s future

ALTA, IA (KTIV) - A new Iowa law bans books from school libraries that depict sex and bans books that aren’t “age appropriate.”

The Alta-Aurelia school shares a library with the public. Now, to comply with the law, the library may need to physically separate the “school side” from the “public side”, or in a worst-case scenario, the school district could boot the library from the building.

During Monday night’s school board meeting, board members and library staff talked about the next steps to take. No action was taken tonight.

Until a final decision is made, the district will work to find a temporary solution.

“Putting some books on carts that have been selected for the grade levels and getting them out, especially to the elementary students, getting them out to the classrooms,” said Denny Olhausen, Alta-Aurelia Superintendent. “And if we’re putting them on carts then we’ve hand-selected those and we know what’s in those books so that we’re not getting things that are inappropriate, according to the legislation, out to our students.”

The district and library will continue to work on finding temporary “fixes” until they can either find a permanent solution or dissolve their agreement, which would force the city of Alta to find a place for a new library.

