Biden pledges Maui visit as recovery crews continue grim search for remains after Hawaii wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Biden on Tuesday said Hawaii will get “whatever” it needs from the federal government as the state responds to the Lahaina wildfire and also pledged to make a visit to Maui once recovery operations in the burned-out community are complete.

“Whatever you need, you’re going to get and that’ll get aid into the hands of people who desperately need it. Who have lost their loved ones, who have lost their homes,” Biden said on Tuesday.

“My wife Jill and I are going to travel to Hawaii as soon as we can. I don’t want to get in the way. I’ve been to too many disaster areas. I want to be sure we don’t disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts.”

Biden, speaking at an event in Wisconsin, called the recovery operation “painstaking.”

One week after a wall of flames tore through Lahaina town, 99 people have been confirmed killed and authorities warn that figure will almost certainly rise in the days ahead. The Maui wildfire is now the deadliest in the US in more than a century, and hundreds remain unaccounted for.

On Monday, Maui’s police chief said 75% of the hardest-hit areas had not yet been searched.

In an interview on HNN’s Sunrise, Gov. Josh Green confirmed that multiple children are among those who died. “When the bodies are smaller, we know it’s a child. There was a car for example that had four people in it. It was obviously a family of four, two children in the backseat. We see some of theses settings where its a group of seven in a house and you know it’s children,” Green said.

“Some of the sites are too much to share or to see from just a human perspective and we don’t want to disrupt any of the recovery,” he added.

Meanwhile, MPD Chief John Pelletier on Tuesday said county would begin the painful process of releasing the identities of those who have died. The identities of three people have been confirmed so far, though family members have reported their own deaths based on eyewitness sightings.

“Right now we’re at 99 souls, families,” Pelletier said, adding that 20 cadaver dogs are now on the ground with search teams looking for remains. “We’re going to do this right.”

While recovery operations continue, the state is also grappling with a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of people have been displaced, and the Green Administration is working to get them out of evacuation shelters and into hotels and vacation rentals.

As the search for missing loved ones continues, federal authorities believe that significant issues with communication may still be prohibiting some people from re-connecting with their families.

The Red Cross is assisting in reunification efforts and the county has established a resource center so people can report loved ones missing and provide DNA samples for possible identification.

A Red Cross spokesperson said the agency has received more than 2,500 calls from people looking for loved ones. About 800 of those cases have been resolved.

Meanwhile, thousands of evacuees remain in shelters on Maui. FEMA says about 3,000 people have registered so far for disaster assistance, which includes cash aid.

Bodies have been found in cars and on the road, harrowing evidence of how the inferno caught many trying to flee the flames.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, who is on Maui, spoke at a White House briefing on Monday to encourage evacuees to seek FEMA disaster assistance. Assistance checks of $700 are available for evacuees to help cover the costs of food, water and medical supplies. There are also additional aid programs for property loss. Details can be found at disasterassistance.gov.

“As residents mourn the loss of their friends, their loved ones, their neighbors, the loss of their homes and their way of life, we want to let them know that we are mourning with them,” Criswell said. “Nothing can prepare them for the emotional toll ... this severe event has taken on them.”

FEMA is also administering the Transitional Shelter Assistance Program, which enables survivors to stay in hotels for a limited amount of time as government works to develop a housing plan.

FEMA pays for these hotel rooms — so there’s no out of pocket expenses for survivors.

